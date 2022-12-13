Callum Davidson does not anticipate a busy January transfer window at St Johnstone.

Saints are sixth in the Scottish Premiership and resume their league campaign away to Ross County on Saturday.

"We brought a lot of players in the summer and they've all performed well," said Davidson.

"We've also had Callum Booth, David Wotherspoon, Cammy MacPherson and Tony Gallacher come back in the last month so it's like having four new players in the team.

"We'll assess it but I'm pretty happy with where we are. We've got more fluidity within the squad. There might be one or two in or one or two out but hopefully it will be a lot quieter than last January."