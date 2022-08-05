Chelsea are being linked with a move for Barcelona's former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 33-year-old former Gunners captain only joined Barca in January after falling out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

He scored 92 goals in four years at Emirates Stadium and 13 goals in half a season for Barca - but the arrival of Robert Lewandowski will see him get less game time.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It would be an incredibly brief spell.

"Reports coming out of Spain say Aubameyang wants to stay. That seems to be a recurring theme. We’ve seen it with Frenkie de Jong and the Chelsea and Manchester United love triangle.

"Aubameyang coming back to the Premier League would be fascinating. I think if Arteta hadn’t fallen out with Aubameyang, Arsenal would be in the Champions League this season. You’ve got rid of the only person capable of putting the ball in the net and kept losing narrow games.

"There are reports Chelsea could spend £300m this summer. New American owners. Everything shining. They want everything.

"I see why it would make sense as Romelu Lukaku is gone. Aubameyang coming back to London with a point to prove and Chelsea want to win the league - that’s a juicy story."

