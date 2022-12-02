'Fantastic news' - Postecoglou welcomes Lawwell return

C﻿eltic manager Ange Postecoglou has welcomed the appointment of Peter Lawwell as chairman, describing his input as "invaluable".

“It is fantastic news for the club that Peter will be taking up the role of chairman," Postecoglou said.

"He was instrumental in bringing me to Celtic, I know the love he has for the club and I know that his wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable to us all as we move forward together."

C﻿eltic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said Lawwell - who served as chief executive for 18 years before stepping down last summer - was the "outstanding candidate" to replace outgoing chairman Ian Bankier.

"Peter is a man of the highest quality, someone who has served the club already with real commitment and expertise and his experience and knowledge of the club, as well as of the wider global football environment, will help continue to drive the club forward," added Desmond.

Ex-chief executive Lawwell to return to Celtic