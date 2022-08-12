Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's match against Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

Jonjo Shelvey has had surgery and will be out for about 12 weeks, which is a "big blow".

Jamaal Lascelles is back in training and Howe expects him to be fit.

Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez have also returned to training, while Emil Krafth's scans have come back clear.

On transfers, he said: "We're no closer currently but, hopefully, the next week or so might be different."

Consistency is key and after beating Nottingham Forest "we need to back it up, we want to back it up".

Howe said he has spoken to the players about the club's past and added: "It's vital the players understand the club they're playing for."

On Brighton, Howe said: "They're a very unique team. When you play them you have a huge challenge on your hands."

