Sakala linked with Auxerre switch

Former Rangers and Auxerre goalkeeper Lionel Charbonnier has hinted that 25-year-old Zambia striker Fashion Sakala, whose pre-season with the Ibrox side has been hampered by injury, is "coming" to the club promoted back to Ligue 1. (Daily Record), external

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, the Rangers youth product who spent last season with Norwich City, is set for another loan spell away from Chelsea after the 21-year-old was released from the first-team's pre-season training squad. (Daily Mail), external

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract and allow him to sign for another club for free after the 31-year-old's disappointing loan spell with Rangers last season. (Daily Mail), external

