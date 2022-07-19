Liverpool throw-in coach extends contract
- Published
Liverpool have extended the contract of throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark.
The Dane initially joined on a six-month probation period in 2018, but will now continue his role for a fifth season.
Gronnemark previously said he has "the weirdest job in football", but he is a man in demand.
Aside from his work with Liverpool, Gronnemark also coaches at Danish top-flight clubs FC Midtjylland and AC Horsens, and in the German Bundesliga.
Have you noticed an improvement in Liverpool's throw-ins since Gronnemark's arrival in 2018? Have your say here
Proud to tell that I have signed a contract for my 5th season as a throw-in coach in Liverpool FC 🔴— Thomas Gronnemark (@ThomasThrowin) July 18, 2022
and 3 other pro clubs.
I discovered throw-ins when I saw my big cousins doing long throw-ins in the mid 80's.
So, take your time when you meet a kid... you might start a passion. pic.twitter.com/9RHwcRq9Lh