Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

At a time when United fans will be regularly reminded not to throw Erik ten Hag under the bus, the club are at risk of doing that themselves amid a rocky start to his maiden campaign.

You cannot appoint a manager whose vision heavily focuses on a high-level midfield and leave him understaffed - in both quantity and quality of personnel - in that area, among others.

United have done that, and the aftershock rang true as Brighton welcomed Ten Hag to the Premier League with their first-ever win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The club's long-winded pursuit of Frenkie de Jong looks destined to end in disappointment as Barcelona or Chelsea take priority over sacrificing Champions League football to reunite with Ten Hag.

So, what now?

While United's De Jong hopes have recently dwindled, you'd hope a plan B has been drawn out. But it seems the Dutchman was plan A, B and C, prompting a scramble for a late solution.

There will be alternatives on the table, some more enticing than others. Ten Hag must receive at least one if the club aren't to fail him before this sparkling rebuild they continue to advertise has even begun.