Callum Wilson is confident he can play himself into Gareth Southgate's England squad for this year's World Cup.

Newcastle's number nine has only made four senior England appearances so far, scoring once.

On which four strikers Southgate should take to Qatar, Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast: "You’re taking Harry Kane. Behind Harry Kane, you’re taking myself, Tammy Abraham is also doing well. You’ve got Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, who are also doing well.

"I’m on the plane, Harry Kane’s on the plane. There’s going to be players travelling to the World Cup that don’t make the September squad. There’s always one or two players who come from nowhere.

"For me, you’re going Kane, myself, Tammy Abraham, who’s a different kind of striker, and then you’re probably taking Danny Ings. That would probably be my four, form dependant.

"I’m trying to do my talking on the pitch. I always say, I don’t want to talk my way into a squad. I want the football to do the talking for me."

