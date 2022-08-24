Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport football reporter

Chelsea's transfer policy has certainly been aggressive but after a calamitous defeat by Leeds on Sunday, there are questions about its priorities.

The 3-0 loss exposed weaknesses from back to front, whether it was Edouard Mendy's ball control in goal, Kalidou Koulibaly getting to grips with the speed of the Premier League before being sent off, how exposed the midfield can be without N'Golo Kante, or several chances missed by the attack.

So in the final week of the transfer window, where do Chelsea go from here? It seems that defence and attack is the focus, although addressing the backline seems to make more sense.

A third bid for Leicester's Wesley Fofana has been turned down and Chelsea will need to break a world record for a defender to get their man. Paying over £80m for a 21-year-old will be over market value, but perhaps a price Chelsea are willing to pay to ensure they have a back three which will allow Reece James to play at wing-back.

Bidding £45m for Everton's Anthony Gordon has caused more confusion. Many fans have asked if he is better than the likes of Christian Pulisic or Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have both become frustrated with a lack of playing time and could leave before the end of the window.

Fans outside of Chelsea are also asking how the club can spend so much in the context of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. The answer will depend on how much they recoup from players sales, and any commercial revenue the club can generate under its new ownership, which can all be set against spending.

The next week may provide some clarity, but it is sure to be another frantic seven days for chairman Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's transition continues apace.