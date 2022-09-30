One player whose absence was keenly felt in Celtic's 2-0 defeat by St Mirren was Matt O'Riley.

The midfielder was brought on for the closing stages but by that time his side were already two goals down.

O'Riley leads the Premiership's assists chart with five and his piercing through balls and deliveries have been a key part of Celtic's attacking success.

One thing the Denmark Under-21 international is yet to do in the current campaign is add to the four goals he scored last season after his January arrival.

Celtic will be anxious to return to winning ways at home to Motherwell, a team they have put a total of 10 goals past in their past two meetings.

