Heart of Midlothian midfielder Andy Halliday rubbishes suggestions he will have split loyalties in Saturday's Scottish Cup final with former club Rangers. (Record), external

Peter Haring and Ellis Simms should be fit to make Hearts' team at Hampden, says manager Robbie Neilson, but the club will need to assess Liam Boyce. All three players picked up knocks in Saturday's league defeat by Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Neilson is hopeful Boyce will be fit for the final. (Express), external