L﻿eicester v Forest: Head-to-head record

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest - Leicester City 1 win, 7 goals, 1 clean sheet. Nottingham Forest 3 wins, 7 goals, 1 clean sheetGetty Images

  • Leicester have won just one of their past seven league meetings with Nottingham Forest (D4 L2), with this the first time the sides have faced in the league since a 2-2 draw at the City Ground in February 2014.

  • Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their six Premier League meetings with Leicester (W3 D2), winning the last such game between the sides 1-0 in May 1999. It turned out to be Forest’s last top-flight match before their return this season.

  • Though they haven’t met in the league for more than eight years, Nottingham Forest did beat Leicester in their last meeting in all competitions, winning an FA Cup tie 4-1 at the City Ground last season. Forest last won back-to-back games against the Foxes in March 1995 (a run of three).

  • Leicester remain the only winless side in the Premier League this season (D1 L6), while they last failed to win any of their first four home games to a league campaign in 2001-02 (D2 L2), finishing bottom of the Premier League that year.