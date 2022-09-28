Leicester have won just one of their past seven league meetings with Nottingham Forest (D4 L2), with this the first time the sides have faced in the league since a 2-2 draw at the City Ground in February 2014.

Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their six Premier League meetings with Leicester (W3 D2), winning the last such game between the sides 1-0 in May 1999. It turned out to be Forest’s last top-flight match before their return this season.

Though they haven’t met in the league for more than eight years, Nottingham Forest did beat Leicester in their last meeting in all competitions, winning an FA Cup tie 4-1 at the City Ground last season. Forest last won back-to-back games against the Foxes in March 1995 (a run of three).