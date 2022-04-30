Leeds 0-4 Man City: Marsch reaction

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, speaking to BBC Sport: “The result was worse than we hoped but the performance was better. We played with confidence. It didn't feel like a 4-0 match.

“We had momentum and controlled their movements. It's disappointing to lose so big but even the fans and the way they responded after the game is a reflection of what the performance was.

“I wasn’t being sarcastic when I said it was the best team against the best club. I’ve never seen supporters who love their club so deeply. I feel it on the streets, in the stadium.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we can stay in this league. We’re in for a fight but we’re up for it.”