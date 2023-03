Brentford should have their entire squad available for Monday's game.

Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka are both back in contention after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha begins a two-match suspension after receiving his 10th booking of the season in the draw against Wolves.

Layvin Kurzawa is sidelined with a knee injury, while Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano remain out.

