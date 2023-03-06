Livingston boss David Martindale will be in the dugout for his side's match against Dundee United on Wednesday.

BBC Sport Scotland understands no ban will be imposed on Martindale, who was sent off at the end of Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Hibernian.

Unlike players who receive a straight red, there is no automatic suspension system in place.

Martindale has issued an apology to the club's website, , external admitting he recognises how "foolish" his actions were.

“I want to put on record my disappointed at my own behaviour from the weekend. I need to remember that my behaviour has an impression on supporters and I am the one who sets the standards here at the club.

“It was a light hearted joke with David Marshall at the time, but I can see that it can be construed otherwise without being privy to the context of the words used with the gesture.

“I offer my genuine apologies to anyone I offended with the gesture – and with the benefit of hindsight, I can see how foolish it was.”