Sutton's prediction: 0-2

The great debate now, of course, after Jurgen Klopp's side walloped Manchester United, is 'are Liverpool back?'.

Is this the turning point for them, not to go and rescue their tie with Madrid, but to really push on to finish in the top four?

We are about to find out.

This is Liverpool's final league game in March, and they begin April by playing Manchester City and Chelsea (both away) and then Arsenal (at home) in the space of eight days. They really cannot afford any slip-ups on the south coast before then.

It's going to be almost impossible for them to turn things around in Madrid on Wednesday, but their focus can't be on that anyway - they just have to concentrate on getting a win here.

So, it is going to be interesting to see what team Klopp puts out. If you are a Reds fan, you are thinking he should go with the same line-up that he went with against Manchester United.

The most important aspects of Sunday were the performances of Cody Gakpo, who showed what a brilliant finisher he is, and Darwin Nunez, who has had a difficult season and has not always taken his chances.

If they play like they did in the second half against United, then they will definitely beat Bournemouth, but I don't think they will be racking up the goals again.

I watched the Cherries against Arsenal and they defended deep and made it difficult for the leaders to get through them, but they carried a threat too.

At the start of the season, I had Bournemouth down as being relegated, and then I thought the wheels had come off with the way they restarted the campaign after the World Cup.

But they have shown enough in recent games to give themselves a chance of staying up. I think they will lose on Saturday, but it won't be without a fight.

Adam's prediction: 0-3

Liverpool were fabulous against United - Mohamed Salah was just unplayable. They didn't just beat them heavily, they did it in style. Bournemouth did really well against Arsenal and it was a great game to watch as a neutral but I don't think this will be as close.

