John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in only its second game, was playing host to a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

With just 10 minutes on the clock, Raheem Sterling took a speculative right-footed shot that was blocked by Danny Rose. Corner, but wait... VAR had other ideas and asked the referee to have a look on the pitchside monitor. Penalty awarded for handball.

Up stepped Sergio Aguero. He hit the ball well going for the bottom right of the goal but Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris would have his moment, flinging himself down and pushing the ball outside of his box.

The new roof almost came off from the eruption of joy amongst the Tottenham supporters. "Hugoooooooooo" echoed around N17.

What's the best Spurs save you've seen? Have your say here

Which saves did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here