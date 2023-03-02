Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

I’ve seen some wonderful goals over the years, but for me, the best goal I’ve seen Spurs score would have to be Dele Alli's wonderful strike away at Crystal Palace in 2016.

From a footballing point of view it was a high-quality finish from an incredibly talented player at the time, created by top-class team-mates. It also highlighted the collective attitude and sporting philosophy our team had at the time.

From a fan's point of view, being in the away end and seeing it live will be a moment I will never forget. I somehow felt like time slowed down for a brief moment as I watched the flick and the volley, before the away support erupted as the ball found the back of the net.

