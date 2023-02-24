Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

No doubt some people will think Ruben Selles could have been made to sing longer for his supper. But on the flip side, at least Southampton now have some certainty going forward and the focus can be on staying up, not who is coming in.

Senior players in the squad, especially captain James Ward-Prowse, made it clear to senior management they wanted to return to playing in a more familiar way - a return to four at the back, for a start, after the disastrous Nathan Jones spell - and that they were happy for Selles to be in charge.

It is a big challenge for Selles; a baptism of fire, for sure. But what an opportunity for the 39-year-old.

Selles said last week he has been ready for this for three or four years. Now he has to prove it in the biggest league in the world, with a team bottom of the table.

Quite the audition.