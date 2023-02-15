'He's Brighton's number one, no argument'

Robert Sanchez's position as Brighton goalkeeper is not under threat, despite his mistake costing Albion a victory at Crystal Palace.

That's the consistent view of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast panel who discuss Sanchez's form on the latest episode.

"It's one of those basic errors but then he's only human," said former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall. "He's kept us in games at vital moments and often pulled off great saves.

"For sure, if he was making mistakes on a regular basis, then you'd have to ask questions. But then again, if the strikers had put the ball in the net, we'd have been OK. 99 times out of 100, he makes that catch."

BBC Radio Sussex commentator Johnny Cantor agreed, saying Sanchez's consistency is unfairly ignored.

"We all know what he is capable of," he said. "For me, there is no argument, he's Albion's number one. He often makes saves that go unnoticed.

"There is also what he does with his feet. It's not an easy thing to do, under tight pressure to make the short passes in the box while being closed down but he has done it really well."

