Leeds have managed to create some distance between themselves and the relegation zone thanks to their 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Watford last weekend.

With nine points separating Jesse Marsch's side and 18th-placed Burnley, we asked if you are confident Leeds will stay up this season.

Here are some of your comments:

Mark: I feel like we need another four or five points which we should be able to get to be safe. At the same time, I don't think Everton or Burnley will close the gap - so I'm breathing easier!

Mike: Lifelong Leeds fan... I can definitely say, until it's mathematically impossible to be relegated, Leeds have it within them to find a way to achieve it!

Richard: Still work to do. I think we need four more points to be sure. I hope we aren't still needing them after our upcoming tough run of games, going to Brentford on the last day of the season needing something is not ideal.

Luke: As long as Everton can somehow turn over Manchester United, there's always a chance we're not safe. I'll be a lot happier once we get three points from Manchester City!