Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says he has enormous faith in whichever defensive line-up Jurgen Klopp chooses as the club aim to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Brazil international has kept 22 clean sheets in all competitions so far this season and only conceded four goals in nine games.

"It's massive," said Alisson on his confidence in Liverpool's defenders. "I have top players playing in front of me.

"No matter who is playing in front of me, they are always performing in the highest level possible. I'm really happy to be a part of this team."

Liverpool are in control of their quarter-final tie with Benfica after a 3-1 win in Lisbon last week.

Alisson highlighted Darwin Nunez, who scored in the first leg, and fellow Brazilian Everton as potential threats to the Reds' last-four ambitions.

He added: "It was a tough game. They have quick strikers, a strong striker as a number nine.

"I know Everton from Brazil, I know his qualities and how good he is. They gave us a lot of work to do but we are ready to face them and achieve our goals."