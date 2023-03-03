Manager in the spotlight: Jim Goodwin

When Jim Goodwin returned to Cormack Park a few days after his sacking to say his goodbyes, he can't have expected to be seeing his former players again so soon.

Canned by Aberdeen in late January, less than 20 minutes after a 6-0 hiding at Easter Road, his first game in charge of Dundee United just happens to be against the Dons at Tannadice.

Goodwin will certainly have a good understanding of the opposition but can he lift a struggling side after failing to rouse his flagging troops at Pittodrie?

He made a bright enough start this season, with Aberdeen sitting third after 15 games, although away form has been consistently dreadful. There has been just one league game on the road since the Irishman departed, a 4-0 loss at Celtic Park stretching their losing sequence to seven.

United enjoyed a 4-0 victory when the Dons last came visiting in October and are looking for a fourth successive home win in this fixture.

However, Goodwin can't rely on previous form and his old side's travel sickness continuing since United were all at sea and oh so soft in defeat at Ross County last weekend; a fifth league loss on the spin. A huge improvement in every department is required.

