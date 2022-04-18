'No time to dwell' - Foxes react to Newcastle defeat
Published
Great to be back at SJP, not the result we wanted but happy to contribute with an assist for the team 🦊 pic.twitter.com/rYwkGScluo— Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) April 17, 2022
No time to dwell, Wednesday we bounce back 💪🏽⚽️ @LCFC pic.twitter.com/6BDfwo2mTj— Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) April 17, 2022
