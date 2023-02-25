Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston: What the manager said

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson believes his side deserved the win over Livingston.

"I think we looked pretty comfortable in the end," he tells Sportsound.

"Livingston tried to slow everything down and take the rhythm out of the game, so we had to stick with it, win second balls and we showed a calmness, a real aggression and a good structure."

Robson was pleased with the clean sheet.

"Myself and the staff tried to stop the goals and we look better in that department," he says.

Asked about taking the job full-time, Robson was cagey given Aberdeen's new chief executive is only about to arrive from Motherwell.

"I need to speak to Alan Burrows next week," he adds. "I'm focused on the game against Dundee United - we need to go and win that.

"I will be a manager one day, whether that's with Aberdeen or someone else, I don't know. Let's just keep winning games."