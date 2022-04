Brendan Rodgers' Foxes travel to Tyneside on Sunday to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Foxes will hope to keep-up their winning momentum, following Thursday's Europa Conference League win, but should Rodgers keep the same line-up?

James Maddison came off the bench to score in the second-half of the qurter-final, so does he claim a place in your starting line-up on Sunday?

It's time to pick your Foxes XI to face Newcastle