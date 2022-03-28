We have been asking you for your end-of-season predictions. Here are some of your views:

Dariell: Liverpool only pick up 17 of their final 27 points and City only pick up 16 of their final 27 points as they both finish with 86 points. However, Chelsea win their rest of the games, 30 out of 30, with 89 points. Also winning the Champions League and FA Cup.

Douglas: Well, I should say thank you for the Champions League final mention, although I think we're going to win the rest of our matches this season based on our form. But I think Will (16:58, 23 March) has got a good prediction, so well done on that. Let's just hope we don't end up fifth (unlikely to happen).

Marko: Love this club! Been supporting the real Blues since 1965 through the bad, very bad and great times. Would love the miracle of winning the Premier League this year but, alas, I think it's asking too much, so third place. UCL has been great at last for Chelsea and I see them retaining the trophy with yet another win over City. The FA Cup, not this year! KTBFFH...

