David Brooks is unavailable this weekend, Junior Stanislas is also still out and there are a "couple of calls to make tomorrow". He also mentioned Dom Solanke and James Tavernier "are back on the grass".

On the January transfer window O'Neil said: "We are pleased with the business that we've done. We added some depth and quality to the group that we already had. It was a good month for us."

On new signing Ilya Zabarnyi, he said: "He has played a lot of high level football matches for his age. He has good quality on the ball and a real good physical presence. Delighted to have him as it was an area I was keen to strengthen in."

He feels deadline day signing Hamed Traore "is a talented boy" and is in "really good shape".

He added that another signing Antoine Semenyo can play as a number nine or off the side and but will need to "adapt" to a new league.

On new goalkeeper Darren Randolph O'Neil said that there was "no thoughts of moving someone on" as they need three senior keepers.

In terms of possible debuts, he said that "some of the new boys will play a part definitely".

Asked whether the new signings add any pressure to avoid relegation, O'Neil replied: "I am absolutely delighted that we added. We had a squad that was already competitive and picking up points. We have now added to that."