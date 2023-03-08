Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United have calculated that a 10% increase in season ticket prices - the second in a year - will "only partially offset" higher matchday costs.

The reaction of supporters, who were reminded of a 21,850-strong waiting list, suggests many feel the club didn't read the room and some saw it as leveraging the demand of those wanting to watch the Whites against those who already pay to do so.

However, others feel a below-inflation rise is the best they could have hoped for and more readily accept the club's claim that paying £2 more per match per adult (£22.21) keeps the pricing structure as one of the Premier League's lowest.

A 10% rebate is on offer should Leeds be relegated, but that's posed this question: why raise the price given operational costs will include four more home matches in the Championship?

The Leeds United Supporters Club called the rise "another bitter pill", adding that it was "unwelcome" in a cost of living crisis and "unjustified" amid increasing revenue and poor on-pitch results.

In 1962, then chairman Harry Reynolds wanted a 150% increase in entrance fees to help finance the return of club legend John Charles from Juventus. He thought the public response would be "an overwhelming vote of confidence".

Vehement was actually the response. The supporters voted with their feet and Reynolds ultimately withdrew the increase.

Of course, circumstances are different now and clubs rely far more on broadcast and other revenue streams than fans' coin to operate.

While recognising poor team results, a United spokesperson said: "The new pricing is consistent with both our principle of running the club's finances responsibly and maintaining our commitment to affordable football at Elland Road."

Transfer fees and wages need paying. However, when it comes to paying to watch your team, it isn't just about the price, and many complaints surround the Elland Road matchday experience, citing poor facilities and service.

One fan tweeted: "The food, drink, toilets all so grim. I don't need luxury, just a slight improvement."

It's expected that will be a focus for 49ers Enterprises should the minority shareholders complete a takeover and redevelop the stadium.