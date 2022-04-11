What next for Burnley? - pundits react to Norwich loss

Burnley boss Sean Dyche "will expect a reaction" after the Clarets slumped to defeat at Norwich on Sunday, according to former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

After the high of last week's late victory over Everton, Dyche's side are four points from safety again, with seven games left.

"They will want to put that performance behind them very quickly," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You know what Dyche is like. I do think Burnley can get a reaction when they play West Ham next week."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards was less bullish on Burnley's chances of escaping the drop, saying: "It's not the Burnley we're used to seeing.

"It's just a really bad result for them. They had the confidence from Wednesday night but now it's suddenly all gone again.

"It's happened too often this season - why haven't they put a run together?

"I just wonder if this is one time too many."

