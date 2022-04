With four defeats in their past five games, Arsenal's top-four hopes are on the ropes.

I thought they had got over this kind of collapse in form, but they haven't - they have reverted to the 'same old Arsenal' we have got used to in the past few years.

Chelsea, in contrast, look solid. They dealt with Crystal Palace in their FA Cup semi-final, and I'm expecting them to finish the season strongly.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1