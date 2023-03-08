Celtic 3-1 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: "There's a lot of positives to take. For 80 minutes we were outstanding.

"The players put Celtic under a massive amount of pressure and you could see the crowd starting to turn.

"That very rarely happens here. Usually they motor on and beat teams five, six, seven nil. But we got beaten and we want to come here and win.

"The game-plan was to try to pass the ball and go through them and we did that. We took the game to Celtic and passed through them extremely well.

"I've watched hundreds of games here and tonight was some of the best football you'll see from an opposition team."