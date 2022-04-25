Liverpool forced to dig deep but Everton left in hazardous position

Phil NcNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

This was not the flowing, blistering Liverpool that effectively won the FA Cup semi-final in the first 45 minutes against Manchester City at Wembley and who dismantled a hapless Manchester United at Anfield.

Everton's rearguard action and determination to disrupt Liverpool infuriated and frustrated Anfield in the first 45 minutes but eventually the dam broke and for all the visitors' courage they were not able to hold out.

Jurgen Klopp may well take as much pleasure from how Liverpool were forced to dig deep and overcome Everton's determined challenge as he would from the way they have swept so many teams aside this season.

Liverpool had to fight for control and, in truth, they were never in their normal level of command and still had to survive one or two anxious moments before the final whistle.

It puts the Reds right back in City's rearview mirror after Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Watford 5-1, and still on course for their ambition of adding the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to the Carabao Cup.

Everton, meanwhile, find themselves in a very hazardous position in the relegation places after this loss at Liverpool followed Burnley's win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Frank Lampard's side are now in serious danger of relegation and their 17% possession displays how on the back foot they were, but there were other elements of this game that must encourage them as they try to avoid the drop into the Championship.