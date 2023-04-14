Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Arsenal need to bounce back here after what happened to them at Anfield.

I can see why their draw against Liverpool is viewed by some as being a good point gained, especially because of Aaron's Ramsdale brilliant save to deny the Reds at the end - it could have been worse for Mikel Arteta's side.

But I know how I felt as a player when we led 2-0 in games and let it slip, and it will have felt like a defeat for the Gunners.

That Granit Xhaka moment, where he clashed with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the first half and got the Anfield crowd going, turned out to be costly. I do feel for Xhaka a bit but, at the end of the season, when people look back at the pivotal moments in the title race, that could well be one of them.

So, the way the leaders react is going to be fascinating. The wheels could have come off when they lost to Manchester City in February but they responded with seven successive wins.

Nothing less than a win will do for them here either, and I think they will get it.

West Ham got a really vital victory over Fulham last week and they are still desperate for points so they will give everything here - but Arsenal should be too good for them.

Jack's prediction: I am going for a bit of a shock here. I don't think Arsenal are going to fall apart or anything that dramatic, but this is a London derby and it is going to be hard for them even though the Hammers are down at the bottom of the table. I would love Arsenal to put up a fight and take the title race to the last game, but that's a big ask - City just look in ridiculous form at the moment, and they have a really good chance of winning the treble. 1-0

