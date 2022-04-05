George Cummins, BBC Sport

The news that Kieran Tierney is likely to miss the rest of the season caps a pretty dismal 24 hours for Arsenal.

Monday's defeat by Crystal Palace was one of the worst performances of the season and now one of their most important players won’t play a part in their battle for a top-four finish.

Tierney’s deputy, Nuno Tavares, has struggled when he has started matches in 2022. Hauled off away to Forest in the FA Cup after 34 minutes, and at half time at Selhurst Park.

It leaves Arteta with a problem at left-back against Brighton on Saturday. Does the Arsenal manager play Tavares through his bad fun of form, or does he move Granit Xhaka out there and leave the midfield weaker without Thomas Partey? It’s an issue Arteta will have to solve if his side are to finish in the Champions League qualification places.

Meanwhilem, Takehiro Tomiyasu will resume full training in mid-April. The right-back hasn’t played since 20 January.

