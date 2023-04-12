Udinese have agreed to sign Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura at the end of the season, according to the Serie A club.

The left-back has signed a four-year deal and will join the Italian outfit when his Cherries contract expires this summer.

Zimbabwe international Zemura has not featured in any of the last five matches for Gary O'Neil's side and has reportedly been sent to train with Bournemouth’s development squad for the rest of the season.

Before tweeting, external "FORZA UDINESE" to seemingly confirm his Cherries exit, Zemura took to social media to say: "I'd like the focus to remain with the team and them staying in the Premier League.

"I wish them the best as always and I am sure they will achieve this."