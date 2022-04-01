Moyes on Lanzini, run-in and Everton

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's game with Everton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Moyes says there is “a chance” Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen could play: “They both did a bit of training over the international break. I’m not quite sure both of them are match fit. We’ve got a busy schedule and we don’t want to overcook any of the players while at the same time we need to win.”

  • He gave an update on Manuel Lanzini after his car crash: “The car went down a ditch and off the road. Manuel is a bit sore but he's okay thankfully. It's terrible, but we don't want to go on too much.”

  • He is looking forward to the run-in: “I'm really excited about this period now. We've got a lot of good things going on at the moment. We wanted to stay near the top and we've been able to do that. We have to take one game at a time. Our focus initially is on trying to beat Everton at home.”

  • On 17th-placed Everton: “We’ve seen Everton and they’ve had some really good performances. They had a good win against Newcastle and they’ve had some really good performances. It will be a very tough game and from our point of view we have to keep winning.”

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences here