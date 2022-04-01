David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's game with Everton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Moyes says there is “a chance” Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen could play: “They both did a bit of training over the international break. I’m not quite sure both of them are match fit. We’ve got a busy schedule and we don’t want to overcook any of the players while at the same time we need to win.”

He gave an update on Manuel Lanzini after his car crash: “The car went down a ditch and off the road. Manuel is a bit sore but he's okay thankfully. It's terrible, but we don't want to go on too much.”

He is looking forward to the run-in: “I'm really excited about this period now. We've got a lot of good things going on at the moment. We wanted to stay near the top and we've been able to do that. We have to take one game at a time. Our focus initially is on trying to beat Everton at home.”

On 17th-placed Everton: “We’ve seen Everton and they’ve had some really good performances. They had a good win against Newcastle and they’ve had some really good performances. It will be a very tough game and from our point of view we have to keep winning.”

