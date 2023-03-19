'Rangers going in the right direction'

Steven: Still can’t keep a clean sheet. Keep reading about how we should have scored more goals. So many shots on goal and only a third of them on target. Far too wasteful. On the plus side, it’s another 3 points and hopefully building something capable of winning trophies

Martin: 8 away league wins in row, great achievement. But big games coming up after international break. Need to stop conceding sloppy goals but a lot of positives. Cantwell is looking like the cornerstone of the team

Steven: I tend to agree with the manager's assessment, "good signs" but, at the same time frustrating. The stats tell part of the story, lots of possession, 28 efforts on goal but only 10 on target. Clearly not good enough. And the defensive woes continue, the two conceded were shockers. That has to stop. We are going in the right direction, just sort it out.

Ronnie: 3 points, 4 goals v an inform Motherwell is always a good result. Cantwell outstanding. Tillman, Morelos also outstanding when they came on. Alfredo looked sharper, could have scored & contributed far more than Colak, who for me cannot be our No1 striker next season, he is invisible most of the time. Celtic apart, Beale's record is impressive