Newcastle and West Ham are keen to sign Union Berlin's 24-year-old Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer. (Sun), external

The Magpies have shown an interest in Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe says Allan Saint-Maximin has a future at the club, despite links with a move away. (90 Min), external

