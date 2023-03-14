Brown would 'love' McGregor to surpass his trophy haul

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown says he "would love" Callum McGregor, who has won 17 trophies with the club, to surpass his own tally of 22.

"But the good old cliche one at a time," added current Fleetwood Town boss Brown. "Just concentrate on the league and the cup coming up - but it’s not about looking too far into the future. It’s about him maintaining his form, which he’s doing very well so far.

"I always knew Cal was the right one for the job. He loves the club, he’s come all the way through from the youths and he knows what the fans want and expect as well.

"That’s a huge thing for a captain. When I got thrown into the role I was a lot younger and probably a bit naive.

"But Cal understands because he’s been through the stages earned his badges going out on loan and come back and fought for his place.

"Quite rightly so he should be captain of this club. The way he conducts himself, his energy about the building, his personality and he’s a born winner as well.