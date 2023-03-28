N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

There was huge concern among fans across the Premier League, in November last year, when so many first-team squad members went off to the World Cup.

What impact would their participation in the tournament have on our team in their domestic competitions? How many would come back injured? What would it do to their fitness and how tired would they get? How will it impact on the all important momentum?

The same questions arose this week with another international break, with 20 City players involved around the globe.

Unfortunately, City suffered two setbacks with injuries to two key players.

Erling Haaland, who on Monday was announced as City’s player of the month for March, had to withdraw from the Norway squad before they were due to play Spain and Georgia.

Haaland is being treated for a groin injury and is a doubt for the visit of Liverpool in the early kick-off on Saturday. He missed six weeks last year, while at Dortmund, with a similar injury.

Also sidelined is Phil Foden, who withdrew from the England squad and underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

With just a top-four Premier League finish left to fight for, Liverpool will be desperate for points at the weekend. Any more dropped points for them and even a top-six place could be a stretch.

As City continue to fight on three major fronts they will probably need to start to regain that momentum without two of their biggest stars.