O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal’s lack of experience and inability to cope with key injuries has ultimately caught up with them in the past two weeks.

Both at Anfield and against West Ham, the Gunners started the game and looked incredible. But when adversity hit, self-inflicted in both cases, Arsenal crumbled.

This team have massively over-achieved to even be in the conversation for the title and it is still in their hands, but momentum is important and Manchester City look mentally tougher, with a squad much better equipped for the run in.

Such is Manchester City’s form that two away draws feels like a disaster, but Arsenal need to take comfort from the fact they are still unbeaten in nine Premier League games.

Ultimately this team is still in a position that they would have only dared to dream about at the start of the season.

Mikel Arteta needs to get the team back on track and somehow finish the season with a near-perfect set of results.

Arsenal have proved they can go on runs like that before, so it’s time to regroup and go again.