After Eberechi Eze made his second senior England appearance during the international break, BBC Radio London pundit James Scowcroft discussed why the Crystal Palace midfielder deserves his chances: "All of [the England call ups] is down to hard work. If you looked at Eze's journey when he came into Crystal Palace, he wasn't an automatic starter. But he's worked really, really hard.

"He's worked hard on himself, his game. It was a step up from QPR to the Premier League and he's got all his rewards.

"You can do a lot of talking but, ultimately, it comes down to you and how hard you are going to work and how much do you want it.

"The harder you work, the more you will get out of the game and the better you will become."

On Crystal Palace's start to the season after their late defeat by Aston Villa, he said: "I think they've done OK. They've got some points on the board, which is good. Anything against Villa would have been a good result and if they had got three points against Villa you would have said it has been a very, very good start to the season.

"I don't see any problems for Crystal Palace. I see a well organised and well run team."

