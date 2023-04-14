David Moyes after West Ham's 1-1 draw with Gent: "Overall it was a really tough game, very physical. Gent were very strong and made it very difficult for us.

"I don't think we were underestimating them. I think when you get to this stage of the competition, into the final eight, there are not many bad teams wherever you go.

"I think you will find everyone has worked really hard to be here and they don't want to give up a chance to make a semi-final. We knew it would be tough and it proved to be.

"I didn't think the performance was good but the result was not bad. In cup competitions, we know what can happen. We were away from home, facing a strong crowd and Gent played very well tonight."

On Danny Ings' first goal in Europe: "That's the reason we brought Danny in, because he has got goals in him.

"If we create chances, he will take them. We didn't create enough tonight, we didn't build well enough and made it difficult for ourselves. We were more liable to score a second on the counter, but it didn't materialise.

"Hopefully we can show them a bit more about how we play when we see them next Thursday."