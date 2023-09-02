Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley is doubtful after picking up an injury in Thursday's Conference League defeat by PAOK in Greece.

Midfielder Beni Baningime could return to the squad after his recent fitness issues, but Barrie McKay, Peter Haring, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon are all likely to remain sidelined.

Motherwell could include new loan signings - Barnsley striker Oli Shaw and Blackburn Rovers left-back Georgie Gent.

Strikers Mika Biereth, Jon Obika and Conor Wilkinson are still out along with defenders Pape Souare and Calum Butcher.