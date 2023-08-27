Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone: Your views

We asked for your views following St Johnstone's goalless draw at Celtic Park.

Here's what some of you said:

Simon: This was a great result considering our start to the season so far. A very much changed but brave line-up. Gordon not starting and the captaincy going to Phillips worked well. It is important now to build on this. Mitov looks like a class goalkeeper, he could be the difference between another relegation scrap or a more comfortable league position.

Ian: It was a great battling defensive performance. Full of youngsters with high energy and they all played well. Goalkeeper deserves special praise as he is simply outstanding. Big test now for MacLean to get them keeping possession better and attacking teams, as we need goals.

Allan: Delighted, well done the team, well done Steven MacLean, let's build on it and take all three points off Dundee.