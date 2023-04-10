We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Ed: Wolves need to kick on now and play for their careers at this wonderful club. These three points makes us almost safe, let's get over the line and regroup for next year.

Peter: Was it coincidence that Nunes had his finest game for Wolves when skipper Neves was absent? Nunes showed a commitment and involvement that have been rarely seen, perhaps enjoying the responsibility of running the show. Nunes appears a sensitive, complex character who will only flourish under certain conditions that free his mind and talent.

Steven: Got to be honest, best performance in a long time without Neves in the team. Played with heart drive and determination. Keep playing like that and they will stay up.

VJ: Fantastic win, world class goal, the boys put a shift in, still not creating enough clear cut chances or shooting early BUT will take three points all day long!!

Chelsea fans

Steve: Not a lot of change, though Lampard hasn't had enough time to change that. No fluidity up front, hardly any goal scoring chances, during the match. Hopefully, given time, we can actually score a goal or two in the near future!

Matthew: Really, really poor. I have no idea what has happened to us this season. It could get even worse on Wednesday Evening. These issues within the club need to be fixed from top to bottom. I really hope that there is some positive results for both the away fans and home fans come the end of the season

Julian: Lampard may be a Chelsea legend on the pitch but he has a lot to learn about management. Having said that, Boehly is the one to blame here, he has no clue how to manage a football club and thinks spending ridiculous amounts of money on average players guarantees him immediate success. It doesn't!

David: Yet again a total shambles in front of goal with no one willing to gamble to get on the end of a couple of decent balls across the box. Besides that not good at all with no spark from anywhere.