Wilson thanks the board, fans, and 'true Rangers man' Bennett

Ross Wilson has said there are "many reasons" for Rangers fans to be optimistic for years to come as he departs for Nottingham Forrest.

In a statement on the club's website, the 39-year-old said: "I would like to thank the players, led superbly by captain James Tavernier, and the manager Michael Beale, as well as all those who have come before them in the three-and-a-half years I have spent at Rangers.

“I would like to thank Douglas Park, Stewart Robertson and the board for their support. I wish John Bennett – a true Rangers man – a successful chairmanship.

"This is a great club, and there are so many reasons for Rangers to face the decades ahead with optimism and pride.

“Thank you for your support. I wish everyone associated with Rangers nothing but the best for the future."

SNS