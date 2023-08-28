We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester United fans

Mark: A lucky win after that shocking opening four minutes. The team showed character but a better team would have hung on to win or draw, at worst. As daft as it sounds, Rashford wasn't great but he had a hand in the three goals. Bruno showed his character but he isn't a captain, however who is?

David: Another lucky win for Man Utd, going two goals down after four minutes is shocking. They turned it around but only because Forest had a man sent off and are a weak team. If they were playing Man City or Liverpool, they would have had no chance.

Carol: United showed good movement on and off the ball, but I was most pleased with Fernandes captaining the players. They performed as a team, showed patience and resilience. My main concern is the midfield.

Desmond: Midfield remains too dependent on the older players like Casemiro and Eriksen. We need a gritty vice captain in there to run the show. Rashford is most effective on the left-wing and Pellistri must be given more time on the pitch. The team is only 75% match fit currently.

Nottingham Forest fans

Neil: Proud of the boys. They worked hard and deserved more from the game. I hope we get an apology on the penalty decision, but we won't hold our breaths. You don't get a break at Old Trafford, do you? And Marcus Rashford, shame on you, I thought you were better than that.

Andy: No points, but I'm feeling confident that we will win more than we lose this season. We played really well when down to 10 men. Defensively we need to get stronger but we have players coming in to sort it. Come on you Reds!

Shaun: Cooper saw the big weaknesses in the United team. The players executed it perfectly at the start of the game and were clinical. Cooper got the team to sit back a bit too much, trying to protect the lead, which ultimately cost us. VAR and the referee need some intense training in their duties before working again though.

Craig: Starting to feel like we can score against any team, but we've got to be more clinical in marking and defending. Johnson has got to start performing down the right, we're three games in and still waiting. Very unlucky today.