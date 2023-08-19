Hammers unveil third kit

West Ham have unveiled their new third kit for the 2023-24 season.

The navy strip features a triangular pattern "which immediately recognises the emblematic floodlight design at London Stadium, a theme echoed in the sky-blue triangle details at the V-neck collar and sleeves".

The Hammers used fans from all over the world to unveil the kit in their video.

The club said: "From New York to Nashville. Scandinavia to Sydney. Miami to Czechia. And across India and Africa we see Hammers fans around the world wearing a piece of our London home."